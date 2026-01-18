Local

Local police departments collaborate for stalking awareness event

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Huntersville Police Department’s Victim Response Team and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation hosted an education session on stalking awareness with the Stalking Prevention, Awareness & Resource Center.

This event was in collaboration with community professionals and law enforcement leaders from the Cornelius and Davidson police departments.

The session was held in anticipation of the National Day of Action for Stalking Awareness on Sunday, Jan. 18.

