Local Powerball winner plans to help domestic-violence shelter

RALEIGH — Pegi Campbell, of Cramerton, won a $2 million prize from a $3 Powerball ticket she purchased for the Dec. 13 drawing.
Campbell matched all five white balls to win $1 million and doubled her winnings with a Power Play ticket, lottery officials announced on Tuesday.
Campbell bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket at the Food Lion on South New Hope Road in Gastonia.
After federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $1,440,201.
In addition to her winnings, Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot stands at $105 million annuity or approximately $47.4 million in cash, with odds of winning set at 1 in 292 million.
“I will make sure it gets used for good,” Campbell said, expressing her plans to contribute to local charities.
She specifically mentioned her goal of assisting a domestic violence shelter in her region.
“We can help a lot of people with this,” she added, highlighting her commitment to community support.
Campbell described her decision to purchase the ticket as spontaneous, saying, “It was just a spur-of-the-moment thing to buy it.”
After claiming her winnings, she reflected on the substantial amount, stating, “Wow that’s a lot of money.”
