Local Powerball winner plans to help domestic-violence shelter

RALEIGH — Pegi Campbell, of Cramerton, won a $2 million prize from a $3 Powerball ticket she purchased for the Dec. 13 drawing.

Campbell matched all five white balls to win $1 million and doubled her winnings with a Power Play ticket, lottery officials announced on Tuesday.⁣⁣⁣

Campbell bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket at the Food Lion on South New Hope Road in Gastonia.

After federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $1,440,201.

In addition to her winnings, Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot stands at $105 million annuity or approximately $47.4 million in cash, with odds of winning set at 1 in 292 million.

“I will make sure it gets used for good,” Campbell said, expressing her plans to contribute to local charities.

She specifically mentioned her goal of assisting a domestic violence shelter in her region.

“We can help a lot of people with this,” she added, highlighting her commitment to community support.

⁣⁣⁣Campbell described her decision to purchase the ticket as spontaneous, saying, “It was just a spur-of-the-moment thing to buy it.”

After claiming her winnings, she reflected on the substantial amount, stating, “Wow that’s a lot of money.”

