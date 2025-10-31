Local restaurants step up to feed federal workers, families hit by government shutdown

Restaurants across North Carolina are offering free meals to federal workers and families affected by the government shutdown, according to the Charlotte Observer.

As many as 1.4 million North Carolinians could see their SNAP benefits delayed if the shutdown continues, affecting thousands of federal workers who are expected to work without pay.

Choplin’s Restaurant in Cornelius is providing free home replacement meals to federal workers missing paychecks, with no questions asked.

Cuzzo’s Cuisine in Charlotte offers free meals to federal workers who show their federal IDs, with a menu that includes wings, baked macaroni and cheese, and more.

Guglhupf, with locations in Durham and Chapel Hill, will offer a free loaf of bread to anyone showing their EBT card starting November 1.

Jack’s Cafe & Wine Bar in Rock Hill, S.C., announced a program offering free meals to children affected by SNAP cuts.

Manolo’s Bakery in Charlotte is giving away free birthday cakes to federal workers as part of their Cake Project charity.

Ruby Sunshine locations in Charlotte are offering federal employees free meals up to $20 on weekdays through October.

DoorDash will launch an Emergency Food Response next month, delivering free meals and waiving fees for SNAP recipients.

These initiatives by local businesses aim to support those facing financial strain due to the shutdown, providing essential meals and assistance.

VIDEO: Cabarrus County food pantries brace for SNAP benefit cuts

