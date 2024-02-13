Local social club hosts donation event for people in need

CHARLOTTE — A local social club is helping feed people in the community.

The Queen City Diamond Divas hosted their annual Feed the Need event on Saturday, providing hot meals and warm clothes to Charlotte’s less fortunate.

Volunteers gave out coats, gloves, shoes, hygiene products, and washed blankets. They also provided meals.

They set up across the street from the Roof Above men’s shelter just north of Uptown.

It was the fourth time the social club held the donation event.

