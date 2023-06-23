Local sports reporter’s son hopes to make leap to professional basketball

CHARLOTTE — Langston Wertz has written hundreds of stories as a sports reporter for the Charlotte Observer, but the biggest story of his life is playing out right in front of him.

Langston’s son, Trey Wertz, is about to take the next step in his basketball journey with his dad by his side after finishing up his college career at Notre Dame.

Trey spends his mornings at the Carolina Courts in Indian Trail, waiting for a call from an NBA team for a workout.

“This is kind of where he made his name, at Carolina Courts years ago,” Langston said.

Trey watched his fair share of basketball growing up, as he would travel with his father as he covered games.

“I was with him all the time, just traveling. He would go to high school football and basketball games so I’d travel with him up and down the city and state,” Trey said.

Langston rarely missed Trey’s games as he got older.

“I was able to control my schedule; if he had a game, I made sure I could go to his game,” Langston said. “I missed a couple but I saw a lot of them.”

He was always careful not to cheer too much while watching his son.

“I just want to go crazy and I can’t. I have to hold it all in so I would get home and he’d get home and I’d l bear hug him, hit him in the chest,” Langston said. “It was difficult but it was fun at the same time.”

Langston hopes to go to more of his son’s games in the future, wherever they may be.

“I think your goal as a parent is to give your kid the best opportunity you can give them and just hope they take your name and go out there and do right by you,” Langston said.

Trey will try to make an NBA roster this summer or possibly play professionally overseas.

