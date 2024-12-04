Local university president to exit

CHARLOTTE — Queens University of Charlotte President Dan Lugo is stepping down after five-plus years. Students were notified Tuesday that Lugo will leave at the end of the academic year.

“While we are certainly saddened to bid farewell to Dan here in Charlotte, we also recognize that this transition is a testament to his continued growth as a leader and the national acclaim that Queens has achieved during his tenure,” writes Jesse Cureton, chair of the board of trustees, in that email.

Queens has roughly 1,900 students in its undergraduate and graduate programs. The university is working on transition plans.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Queens University sports program sees potential in Division I competition

Queens University sports program sees potential in Division I competition





©2024 Cox Media Group