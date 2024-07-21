Local voters ‘surprised,’ ‘disappointed’ after Biden drops out of election

CHARLOTTE — Voters in Charlotte had mixed reactions to the announcement Sunday that President Joe Biden would no longer be running for reelection.

North Carolina’s reputation as a swing state is well known, and Channel 9′s Eli Brand spoke with voters in Mecklenburg County who will help decide the election this November.

“I think that it’s good, [Biden’s] health looks like he needs to look out for himself,” said Taliqua Scott, a voter in Mecklenburg County. “And then just where the country is right now, I think bringing somebody else in can help as well.”

Sandra Smith said the announcement surprised her.

“I didn’t expect that. Not sure if I even wanted that, but it is what it is,” Smith told Brand.

“What do you think about him endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris?” Brand asked her.

“If that’s the option we have then I guess that’s what we’re exposed to,” Smith said.

Joe Turner, a Republican voter in Mecklenburg County, told Brand that he’s not worried about whoever the Democrats choose as Biden’s replacement.

“It looks like it may be Kamala Harris, I guess it’s up to them in Chicago on what to do with it, but I’m OK with that,” Turner said. “We’re all [Donald] Trump supporters, so whoever they put up against us, we intend to beat them.”

Tom Rudisill, another Republican voter, said he was disappointed that Biden dropped out.

“I wanted him to stay in because frankly, I think he’s beatable,” Rudisill told Brand. “Now with Kamala, this is a whole new ballgame. I can’t call it now. Prior to this, it was better than 50/50 for Trump.”

Brand also spoke with Lewis Hagerman, a voter who said Biden’s announcement was bittersweet.

“I support Biden and I support the Democrat candidate no matter what,” Hagerman said. “To say I was sad to see him go -- I’m happy with what he’s accomplished but what I really think is we needed a fresh, youthful candidate to really bring us into the next phase of our democracy.”

Biden is expected to address the nation later this week. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to begin on Aug. 19.

(WATCH: President Biden visits families of officers killed in Charlotte)

President Biden visits families of officers killed in Charlotte





©2024 Cox Media Group