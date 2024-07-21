North Carolina Democrats respond to Biden dropping out of election

CHARLOTTE — Elected officials in the Democratic Party around North Carolina are weighing in on the bombshell news Sunday that President Joe Biden is dropping out of the 2024 presidential election.

Gov. Roy Cooper posted on Sunday praising Biden, calling him a “leader who could help us forge ahead with a vision to repair our country’s soul.”

Gov. Cooper was campaigning with Vice President Kamala Harris last week in Fayetteville. On Sunday, Biden endorsed Harris as a replacement presidential nominee.

Rep. Alma Adams of Charlotte shared on social media that she was thankful for Biden’s leadership.

The Biden-Harris Administration has been one of the most successful, most accomplished presidential administrations and President Biden (@POTUS) has served our citizens well.



I am thankful for his leadership and support his final decision.

Rep. Deborah Ross of the Raleigh area sent Channel 9 a statement on Sunday, saying: “Joe Biden is the most consequential president of the past 50 years. He brought our country back from a devastating pandemic, lifted our economy from the depths of a crushing recession, and ushered in a new era of progress that will benefit the American people for generations to come. From the American Rescue Plan to the Inflation Reduction Act to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, President Biden accomplished what many thought was impossible and made crucial investments in our future. During a time of division, he brought leaders together across stark partisan and ideological lines to get big things done for the future of America. Above all, President Biden is a dedicated, selfless public servant who has always put the needs of the American people first. Today, he continued to do just that and solidified his legacy of leadership and service. The path forward is clear– we must unite behind Vice President Kamala Harris to defeat Donald Trump. Together, we can win in November and build on the historic progress forged by President Biden.”

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, who is running for governor in the upcoming election, wrote that Biden “put the American people first throughout his historic career.”

President Biden has put the American people first throughout his historic career — as senator, vice president, and president.



His vast record of accomplishments include the Violence Against Women Act, historic expansion of health care access, record-breaking job growth across…

Biden made the announcement days after numerous high-ranking Democratic officials called on him to reconsider his run, citing his performance in a debate against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Biden said in his statement that he would focus solely on the remainder of his current presidential term.

