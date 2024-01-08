Local woman wins $1M from scratch-off

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — An Iredell county woman brought home a lump sum after bagging a $1 million prize from a scratch-off.

Stephanie Lowe of Mooresville bought a $30 scratch-off at a convenience store in Thomasville.

She bought a Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on Hasty School Road.

She chose to receive a lump sum of $600,000 instead of regular payments of $50,000 over 20 years. After taxes, she took home over $400,000.

