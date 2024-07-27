Local YMCA assessing future of NoDa branch

CHARLOTTE — In the 10 months since a California developer walked away from plans to buy the Johnston YMCA in NoDa for redevelopment, The YMCA of Greater Charlotte has regrouped and taken a hard look at its overall real estate strategy.

“Alongside our dedicated volunteer board of directors, we have been exploring various options for the future of this campus,” said Heather Briganti, YMCA vice president of communications. “As we begin to narrow down these options, we will re-engage key community stakeholders to discuss our plans in greater detail.”

Metropolitan Republic backed out of its acquisition of the 5.78-acre property at 3025 N. Davidson St. last September.

Read more here.

VIDEO: ‘Big impact’: Planned grocery store brings relief to NoDa residents

‘Big impact’: Planned grocery store brings relief to NoDa residents













©2024 Cox Media Group