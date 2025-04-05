Locals to host watch party for two Duke basketball players in the Final Four

DURHAM, N.C. — The Duke men’s basketball team will play in the Final Four on Saturday, and two of those Blue Devils are from our area.

Guards Caleb Foster is from Harrisburg, and Isiah Evans is from North Mecklenburg.

Channel 9′s Dashawn Brown spoke with one business owner who said he wants their success to inspire others.

Brian Mack owns House of Hoops in west Charlotte, and this weekend he will be hosting a watch party in honor of Foster and Evans.

“Anybody who has participated and done great things here in Charlotte basketball, we want to be able to honor you,” Mack said.

>> Evans’ mother, Marieke Lemon, expressed how she will also be celebrating her son’s success, in the video at the top of the page.

VIDEO: Lake Norman native shares comeback story ahead of Final Four

Lake Norman native shares comeback story ahead of Final Four

©2025 Cox Media Group