Local Steals & Deals: Your Garden Glow Up

7 May, 2026
Your Garden Glow Up
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
The Secret to a Magical Garden
Whether you’re looking to eliminate the frustration of tangled hoses or add a touch of nighttime magic to your patio, these two garden essentials are the ultimate deals. By combining heavy-duty, stainless steel durability with a beautiful naturally glowing plant, you can create a yard that is as easy to maintain as it is beautiful to look at.
BERNINI
Deal: $40.00
Retail: $69.99
43% Off
Stop fighting with kinking rubber hoses that crack under the sun. The Bernini Metal Hose is constructed from high-grade 304 stainless steel, making it puncture-resistant, UV-protected, and completely kink-free. It stays cool to the touch and slides effortlessly over rocks and around corners without snagging. Best of all, it comes with a stylish, decorative storage bucket, so your garden stays organized when the work is done.Shop now
Roberta’s Unique Gardens
Deal: $30.99
Retail: $49.95
38% Off
Experience this bioluminescent plant that brings a soft, moonlight-like glow to your garden every single night. Unlike "glow-in-the-dark" novelties that require batteries or blacklights, the Firefly Petunia glows naturally thanks to its internal biology. During the day, it’s a beautiful, healthy white petunia; at night, it emits a steady, magical light that illuminates your flower beds or patio. It’s a self-sustaining wonder that turns your outdoor space into an enchanting evening retreat.Shop now
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