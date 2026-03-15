Logistics company to lay off 86 employees as they end operations

CHARLOTTE — Kenco Logistic Services, LLC will permanently lay off 86 employees at its Charlotte facility on May 17.

The move follows a contract cancellation at the site located at 11907 General Drive, company officials said.

Although Kenco is terminating its operations at the site, the warehouse facility will remain open and will be managed by a different logistics provider.

Affected positions include yard drivers, forklift operators, warehouse leads, warehouse administrators, warehouse clerks and warehouse associates. Management and oversight roles are also included, such as operations supervisors, quality assurance coordinators, an operations manager and a general manager.

Kenco officials confirmed that there are no bumping rights for the affected associates. This policy means that more senior employees are not able to displace junior associates from their job positions as the company closes its operations at the site.

While Kenco is ending its involvement, the facility’s customer plans to maintain its operations at the Charlotte location. The customer’s products will continue to be stored at the warehouse under the management of a different third-party logistics provider.

Kenco indicated that the incoming logistics provider has either already made or intends to make employment offers to nearly all Kenco employees. Many temporary employees currently assigned to the site are also expected to receive offers. Because of this transition, Kenco officials reported that the facility itself is not shutting down.

All affected associates and temporary staff have already been notified that their separation from Kenco will be permanent.

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