Gov. Stein signs $319M Medicaid funding bill in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Josh Stein signed a bill on Thursday that secures $319 million in Medicaid funding for North Carolina, ABC affiliate WTVD reported.

The legislation, House Bill 696, aims to cover rising health care costs and increased enrollment in the state’s Medicaid program through the end of June.

State health officials have indicated this $319 million allocation is essential to maintain the Medicaid program’s operations through June. The state House approved the measure on Wednesday before it reached the governor’s desk.

House Bill 696 includes several policy changes in addition to new funding. These changes involve shifting Medicaid eligibility checks from quarterly to monthly and tightening documentation requirements.

The bill also mandates verification of citizenship and immigration status for recipients.

The legislation further adds language that requires some Medicaid recipients to work or participate in community service in order to maintain their coverage.

Some Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns that these provisions could disproportionately affect immigrants, as well as women and children.

Republican backers of the bill dispute these claims. State officials report that Medicaid currently provides health coverage to more than one in four North Carolinians.

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