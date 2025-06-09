Long-awaited project nears start next to The River District in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — McCraney Property Co. is moving closer to starting its long-awaited industrial park on Garrison Road in west Charlotte.

The Florida-based developer plans to start construction later this summer on a new road at and around the project site, McCraney’s Massie Flippin said. The road will connect West Boulevard to Dixie River Road, he said.

The road project is expected to take 12 months to complete. It will pave the way for the Logistics 485 at The River District industrial park.

McCraney has long planned a five-building, 1.2 million-square-foot industrial park at the approximately 150-acre site on Garrison Road. It is now working on a site plan that calls for seven industrial buildings totaling 1.3 million square feet of industrial space.

