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Long-awaited west Charlotte project eyes 18-month target

By Charlotte Business Journal
Old man holding wooden crate filled with fresh vegetables overlay description Old man holding wooden crate filled with fresh vegetables (valentinrussanov)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — West Charlotte residents haven’t had a full-service grocery store in their neighborhood in 36 years. They’re finally getting closer.

On July 7, Elliott Royal, executive director of the West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition, a nonprofit developer working to bring a co-op market to Romare Bearden Drive near the Stratford Richardson YMCA, told a community meeting she has targeted 18 months for the opening of a 12,000-square-foot market.

Construction, she said, will likely take 12 months. Royal expects organizers to soon reach the necessary $10.5 million to $11 million in funds raised to begin.

Read the full story here.

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