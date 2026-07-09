Long-awaited west Charlotte project eyes 18-month target

CHARLOTTE — West Charlotte residents haven’t had a full-service grocery store in their neighborhood in 36 years. They’re finally getting closer.

On July 7, Elliott Royal, executive director of the West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition, a nonprofit developer working to bring a co-op market to Romare Bearden Drive near the Stratford Richardson YMCA, told a community meeting she has targeted 18 months for the opening of a 12,000-square-foot market.

Construction, she said, will likely take 12 months. Royal expects organizers to soon reach the necessary $10.5 million to $11 million in funds raised to begin.

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