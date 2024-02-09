Long-closed restaurant making a comeback in lower South End

CHARLOTTE — Zepeddie’s Pizzeria is set to make its return to Charlotte’s culinary scene. The Zepsa family is reviving that concept more than two decades after it shuttered.

Plans call for Zepeddie’s to occupy a 2,000-square-foot space at 4516 Nations Crossing Road in lower South End. The family has owned that World War II-era building since the 1990s.

Rapid growth in South End, and the development push into lower South End, with new apartments, restaurants and breweries helped drive the decision, owner Brian Zepsa says.

“We often talked about one day dusting off the original neon Zepeddie’s sign and bringing pizza back to the area,” he says. “I don’t think there could be a better time for that than right now.”

