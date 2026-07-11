Long-delayed project at South End site nears start

CHARLOTTE — Southern Land Co. expects to begin site work before the end of the year on a mixed-use project at the former Tyber Creek Pub site on the edge of South End.

A representative from the Nashville, Tennessee-based developer told the Charlotte Business Journal that it plans to break ground in 2026 on the project at South Boulevard and East Tremont Street, which will include a multifamily tower and ground-floor retail use. Southern Land Co. is in the homestretch of the design phase, finalizing the total number of units and floors as well as property amenities.

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