LONG VIEW, N.C. — Police in Long View are investigating a break-in at a place of worship.

Investigators said someone forced their way into the lower level of Guiding Light Baptist Church. The church sits along 27th Street Southwest.

Inside, $1,600 of electronic equipment was stolen and more than $700 in damage was left behind.

So far, police have not identified any suspects.

