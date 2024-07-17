Deputies: Break-in suspect arrested after 5-county police chase

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A police chase through five different counties ended in Caldwell County with the arrest of a breaking and entering suspect.
It happened early Wednesday morning near Granite Falls.
Catawba County sheriff’s deputies said the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department started the chase started in Mecklenburg County to pursue a home invasion suspect.
Deputies said the chase ended around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in Granite Falls. They said they used stop sticks to flatten the car tires.
The driver, Scott Tran, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle (issued out of Charlotte), speeding to elude, habitual larceny and breaking and entering.
No further information was released
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(WATCH BELOW: Troopers: Chase along I-85 ends with woman crashing into tree)
©2024 Cox Media Group