Deputies: Break-in suspect arrested after 5-county police chase

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A police chase through five different counties ended in Caldwell County with the arrest of a breaking and entering suspect.

It happened early Wednesday morning near Granite Falls.

Catawba County sheriff’s deputies said the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department started the chase started in Mecklenburg County to pursue a home invasion suspect.

Deputies said the chase ended around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in Granite Falls. They said they used stop sticks to flatten the car tires.

The driver, Scott Tran, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle (issued out of Charlotte), speeding to elude, habitual larceny and breaking and entering.

No further information was released

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

