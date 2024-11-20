Longtime Charlotte company moving HQ

CHARLOTTE — A long-standing local company is moving its headquarters to University City after decades in the same space.

R.E. Mason, founded by Robert E. Mason in 1940, recently leased 64,000 square feet at Three Resource Square in University Research Park. The company, which provides industrial automation and process control services, signed a 10-year lease with back-to-back renewal options of 10 years each, said Amy Tucker, broker at Legacy Real Estate Advisors.

Tucker said the company has occupied an office at 1726 N. Graham St. in Charlotte’s Lockwood neighborhood for more than 80 years. It is working on a significant upfit to the new space at 10815 David Taylor Drive. Tucker said its 135 employees will move in during the second or third quarter of 2025.

