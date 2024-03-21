Longtime Charlotte educator, community leader dies at 93

CHARLOTTE — A local leader of the Charlotte community has died at 93.

Dr. Bertha Maxwell-Roddey was a longtime educator and community leader known for co-founding the Afro-American Cultural Center 50 years ago. It has since been renamed the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture.

She graduated from Johnson C. Smith University before becoming one of the first African American principals at a predominantly white elementary school in Charlotte.

Maxwell-Roddey then started working in higher education, where she became the founding director of the Department of Africana Studies at UNC Charlotte.

Her family is still finalizing funeral arrangements.

