Longtime Mecklenburg County Commissioner Pat Cotham loses primary race

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Commissioner Pat Cotham appears to have lost her primary race as of Tuesday night’s latest election results.

Cotham has been in office since 2012, but with 100% of precincts reporting in Mecklenburg County, she’s sitting in fourth place in the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners At-Large race.

The Democrat was behind newcomer Yvette Townsend-Ingram by about several thousand votes.

Cotham was a pivotal player when Charlotte hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2012, but now it appears that three other Democrats will be advancing in the county’s at-large race.

She didn’t receive an endorsement from the local Black Political Caucus, and last year, the Cotham family received backlash after Tricia Cotham switched from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, giving the Republicans a supermajority in the North Carolina State House.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno spoke with Pat on Tuesday night as she gave food to local people who are unhoused. She acknowledged that Townsend-Ingram’s lead may be insurmountable.

