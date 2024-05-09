Longtime Plaza Midwood restaurant The Pizza Peel set to close

CHARLOTTE — A longtime pizza restaurant in Plaza Midwood is set to close its doors for good this weekend.

The Pizza Peel & Tap Room will close at 1600 Central Ave. on Saturday after a decade in business, the restaurant posted Wednesday night on social media. It will be replaced by sister concept The Improper Pig, the restaurant indicated in its post.

﻿“We are profoundly grateful to all of our loyal customers for your support over the years,” a post stated on Pizza Peel’s Instagram page. “While this chapter is ending, we look forward to our new sister restaurant concept, the Improper Pig … opening soon with an exciting new menu to explore.”

The original location of Pizza Peel in Cotswold will remain open, the post read. That restaurant is at 4422 Colwick Road.

