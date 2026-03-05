Longtime restaurant closing amid redevelopment

CHARLOTTE — Japanese restaurant Baku is writing its final chapter in SouthPark. The restaurant confirmed on social media it will close in April after 13 years at 4515 Sharon Road.

A redevelopment plan has been filed for Sharon Station — home to Baku and five vacant buildings. That high-profile site is located across from SouthPark mall.

Restaurateur Birdie Yang acquired Baku in December 2016, from its original owners. It offers Japanese cuisine includes robata-grilled seafood and meats, sushi, tempura and kamameshi.

