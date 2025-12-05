Lovin’ Life Music Festival skipping 2026 in Charlotte, organizers say

CHARLOTTE — Lovin’ Life Music Festival won’t be returning to Charlotte in 2026, organizers announced on Friday.

The music festival started up in 2024 with a sell-out crowd and returned to the Queen City’s First Ward Park in 2025, but the festival’s future is in question after organizers shared a post on Instagram Friday afternoon.

“It’s especially disappointing to share that, due to circumstances outside our control, Lovin’ Life will take a short pause in 2026,” the festival shared on Instagram.

No further details were given. It’s not clear what circumstances led to the 2026 cancellation.

After the 2025 festival in May, organizers emailed attendees and said the festival would return in May of 2026, along with a link to a survey.

Our partners at the Charlotte Observer reported earlier this year that the crowd appeared to be smaller than the inaugural turnout. The Observer also pointed to criticism of the 2025 lineup. We reported that the festival also dealt with weather delays across the weekend.

We’re reaching out to the city of Charlotte and Lovin’ Life Music Festival for additional details. We’ll update this article when we learn more.

