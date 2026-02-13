Lowe’s announces hundreds of corporate job cuts

CHARLOTTE — Lowe’s Home Improvement is cutting around 600 corporate jobs, Channel 9 learned on Friday.

The company says the reduction represents less than 1% of the company’s total workforce. The layoffs are restricted to corporate staff and will not impact employees working at the company’s retail store locations.

The home improvement retailer is one of the largest employers in the Charlotte area. While Lowe’s maintains a corporate headquarters in the region, officials did not say how many local employees are affected or when the layoffs will take effect.

In a statement, the company said it would provide some help to those affected.

“We are grateful for the contributions these associates have made to Lowe’s,” the company said in a statement. “We are committed to supporting them with financial assistance, continued benefits for a period of time and career transition resources.”

Lowe’s described the reduction in staff as a way to adjust its operations to the current retail market.

“This reduction in corporate staff allows Lowe’s to strengthen our frontline focus while remaining agile in a dynamic home improvement environment,” the statement said.

(VIDEO: Lowe’s donates $250K to east Charlotte community)

Lowe's donates $250K to east Charlotte community

©2026 Cox Media Group