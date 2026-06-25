Lowes Foods to anchor Lake Norman development

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowes Foods will anchor an upcoming master-planned community in Mooresville.

Charlotte developer Pappas Properties says construction on that 52,000-square-foot store is slated to begin at Cadia Village Mooresville in the third quarter. A 2027 opening is expected.

Lowes Foods will meld its traditional grocery store experience with its in-store specialty concepts. Plans call for the Beer Den to offer local craft and draft beer, with seasonal offerings, special events and tap takeovers planned. Boxcar Betty will serve coffee and smoothies, while The Cakery will sell whimsical and layered creations.

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