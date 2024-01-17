Lowes Foods grabs space in Waxhaw amid rapid Charlotte-area growth

WAXHAW, N.C. — Lowes Foods is expanding its footprint in the Charlotte market with a Waxhaw store.

The Winston-Salem-based grocer confirmed Wednesday that it has signed a lease for a 50,887-square-foot store at Prescott Village. That 100-acre, mixed-use development is at Providence and Pine Oak roads.

Construction on that store should start in June, a company spokesperson says.

Lowes President Tim Lowe says the grocer is entering a period of growth as it moves into Georgia and continues to expand its footprint in the Carolinas.

“Our growth in the Charlotte market is particularly exciting to us,” Lowe says.

