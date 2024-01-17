Local

Lowes Foods grabs space in Waxhaw amid rapid Charlotte-area growth

By Charlotte Business Journal

FILE - Lowes Foods (Lowes Foods)

By Charlotte Business Journal

WAXHAW, N.C. — Lowes Foods is expanding its footprint in the Charlotte market with a Waxhaw store.

The Winston-Salem-based grocer confirmed Wednesday that it has signed a lease for a 50,887-square-foot store at Prescott Village. That 100-acre, mixed-use development is at Providence and Pine Oak roads.

PREVIOUS: Lowes Foods has several new grocery stores in works for region

Construction on that store should start in June, a company spokesperson says.

Lowes President Tim Lowe says the grocer is entering a period of growth as it moves into Georgia and continues to expand its footprint in the Carolinas.

“Our growth in the Charlotte market is particularly exciting to us,” Lowe says.

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: West Charlotte grocery store one step closer to being built)

West Charlotte grocery store one step closer to being built

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read