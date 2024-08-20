Lowes Foods sets next store opening

CONCORD, N.C. — The Winston-Salem-based grocer says that store will open Aug. 29 at 8 a.m. It is at 2415 Herrons Nest Place NW, part of Christenbury Village.

Christenbury Investors — an entity affiliated with Charlotte-based MPV Properties and Mission Properties — is developing that 17-acre project. Lowes Foods anchors the nearly 116,000-square-foot, mixed-use retail center.

Expect the Concord location to provide a full-service supermarket experience with everything from fruits and veggies to meats, dairy products, frozen foods and more. But it’s the Lowes Foods Originals that help set the store apart.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.









