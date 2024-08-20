Local

Lowes Foods sets next store opening

By Charlotte Business Journal

Lowes Foods, Source: CBJ/MONIKA SIMPKINS Lowes Foods is closing a North Carolina store and has plans for expansion in other markets.

CONCORD, N.C. — The Winston-Salem-based grocer says that store will open Aug. 29 at 8 a.m. It is at 2415 Herrons Nest Place NW, part of Christenbury Village.

Lowes Foods grabs space in Waxhaw amid rapid Charlotte-area growth

Christenbury Investors — an entity affiliated with Charlotte-based MPV Properties and Mission Properties — is developing that 17-acre project. Lowes Foods anchors the nearly 116,000-square-foot, mixed-use retail center.

Expect the Concord location to provide a full-service supermarket experience with everything from fruits and veggies to meats, dairy products, frozen foods and more. But it’s the Lowes Foods Originals that help set the store apart.

