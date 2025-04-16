Lowe’s strikes billion-dollar acquisition deal

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe’s Cos. Inc. is making a $1.325 billion acquisition aimed at expanding its Pro business.

The Mooreville-based home-improvement giant said Monday afternoon that it has reached a deal to purchase Dallas, Texas-based Artisan Design Group, which provides design, distribution and installation services of interior finish products to homebuilders and property managers. The deal was announced after market close.

ADG is a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, a middle-market private equity firm based in Houston.

