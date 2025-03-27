Loyal, dedicated K-9 Santos has died, Union County sheriff says

MONROE, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office said retired K-9 Santos died on Friday. UCSO said K-9 Santos served the department for 10-and-a-half years as part of the Full-Service K-9 Team on Baker Squad Patrol. His handler was Brian Seaman.

The department said in a social media post, “K-9 Santos’s unwavering loyalty, dedication, and bravery left a lasting impact on our community and all who had the privilege to work alongside him. Our deepest condolences go out to Brian Seaman and his family during this difficult time. Thank you, K-9 Santos, for your faithful service. You will be truly missed.”

VIDEO: Lockdown lifted at Union County Sheriff’s Office after man attempted to surrender grenade

Lockdown lifted at Union County Sheriff’s Office after man attempted to surrender grenade

©2025 Cox Media Group