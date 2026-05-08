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SC lawmakers seek to delay primary elections for US House races

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Rematch set for South Carolina Rep. David Martin and Elizabeth Enns in District 26
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

SOUTH CAROLINA — Lawmakers in South Carolina introduced a bill to postpone the primary elections for some races just weeks before early voting starts.

The bill filed in the State House Thursday names the U.S. House of Representative races in which seven seats are up for election.

As of now, the primary is set to start June 9. Lawmakers want to push that back to August.

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On Wednesday, lawmakers passed a resolution allowing them to return after their regular work ends next week to redraw congressional districts.

A redraw would cut out the state’s only Black Democrat in Congress, U.S. Rep. James Clyburn.

The Constitutional Laws Subcommittee will discuss both issues during a meeting today.

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