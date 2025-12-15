Lucky $2M Powerball ticket sold at Charlotte area supermarket

RALEIGH — A lucky Powerball player in Gastonia won a $2 million prize in Saturday’s drawing with a ticket purchased at the Food Lion on South New Hope Road.

The winning ticket matched all five white balls, securing one of the two largest prizes awarded nationally in the drawing. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

North Carolina also saw two other significant wins on Saturday.

In Charlotte, a $3 Powerball Double Play ticket matched all five white balls to win $500,000. This ticket was bought at Charlotte’s Landing on Express Drive.

A $50,000 prize was won with a $2 ticket purchased in Fayetteville at the Food Lion on Andrews Road. This ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball.

Another $2 million prize was claimed in Pennsylvania.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes.Monday’s Powerball drawing offers a $1.1 billion jackpot, which is the sixth largest in Powerball history. The cash option for the jackpot is $503.4 million, with the odds of winning the jackpot being 1 in 292 million.

