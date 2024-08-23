Luxury apartments going up near airport

CHARLOTTE — A $70 million multifamily project is headed to a site near Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Construction on West CLT is expected to begin in September and will take roughly two years to complete.

Plans call for a 280-unit, Class A community that spans five buildings. Those luxury apartment buildings will sit on just over 15 acres at 3309 West Blvd. They will encompass 280,000 rentable square feet, plus additional space for amenities such as the clubhouse.

The project is a joint venture between Middleburg Communities, a Virginia-based real estate investment firm with Charlotte offices, and Raleigh-based KDM Development.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.





©2024 Cox Media Group