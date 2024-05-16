Luxury condos in Eastover wrap up construction

CHARLOTTE — A high-end condo development in Eastover is nearly sold out after construction recently wrapped.

The Regent at Eastover delivered at 130 Cherokee Road in February after a four-year project, with condos selling at just shy of $2 million to more than $3.8 million. Developer The Lutgert Cos. started work there in early 2020, demolishing existing buildings on 1.7-acre site.

Five units remain for sale in the 32-condo building, Mike Hoyt, Lutgert’s senior vice president of development, said in an email. The first home sale closed in March, and residents have started moving in, he added.

