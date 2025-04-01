Machete-wielding man arrested in Asheville grocery store theft

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery involving a machete at a grocery store on Haywood Road in Asheville on the evening of March 31.

Jeffrey Dewayne Bradburn, 33, was taken into custody after allegedly stealing a cinnamon bun and incense from the store and brandishing a machete when confronted by a store employee.

Jeffrey Dewayne Bradburn

According to WLOS, officers from the Asheville Police Department responded to the scene around 5:25 p.m. after receiving a report of the robbery.

Upon arrival, they were informed by a store employee about the theft and the suspect’s use of a machete.

The police quickly located Bradburn, who matched the description provided by the employee and was found eating a cinnamon bun.

Bradburn faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, shoplifting, concealment of goods, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility with a $50,000 secured bond.

The arrest highlights the swift response of the Asheville Police Department in addressing incidents of armed robbery, ensuring community safety.

VIDEO: Good Samaritan stops robbery at light rail in NoDa

Good Samaritan stops robbery at light rail in NoDa









©2025 Cox Media Group