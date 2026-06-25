Macy’s misses hiring goals at China Grove hub

CHARLOTTE — Macy’s Inc. failed to qualify for state incentives after missing hiring and investment goals for its massive Rowan County distribution center.

The company hired 994 employees at the 1.7 million-square-foot fulfillment hub in China Grove in 2025, according to a letter filed with the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee. It was expected to hire 1,300 upon full ramp up, previous Charlotte Business Journal reporting shows.

Macy’s also missed a capital investment target for the site.

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