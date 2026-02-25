Local

Maersk pushes back Queen City hiring plans amid HQ renovation delays

Maersk's existing Charlotte campus on Arrowpoint Boulevard will be renovated as part of a $16 million investment by the company to put its headquarters here.
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A shipping company has postponed its plans to bring 520 jobs to the Queen City.

Last year, Maersk announced it would be moving its North American headquarters to Charlotte as part of a $16 million expansion.

The company promised to add hundreds of jobs between this year and 2028.

However, according to the Charlotte Business Journal, Maersk told state leaders it will delay those plans for a year due to renovations to its space on Arrowpoint Boulevard.

