Major cocaine bust in Marshville: 15 kg seized, 2 arrested

MARSHVILLE, N.C. — A traffic stop in Marshville earlier this week led to the seizure of approximately 15 kilograms of suspected cocaine and the arrest of two individuals.

The Union County Sheriff’s deputy, part of the S.H.I.E.L.D. Unit, stopped a car for a minor equipment violation. During the stop, K-9 Zander alerted to the presence of narcotics, leading to a search that uncovered the cocaine.

The occupants of the car, Estefani Sandoval and Gilberto Juarez, both from Monroe, were arrested on multiple charges, including felony trafficking in cocaine.

They were taken to the Union County Detention Center.

Four small children were also found in the car and were released to a responsible guardian who was called to the scene.

Sandoval received a secured bond of $2 million and remains in custody, while Juarez was released after posting a $200,000 bond.

VIDEO: 6th arrest made in gang-related drive-by shooting, Union County sheriff says