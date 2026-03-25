Major drug operation busted in Gastonia apartment

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police have uncovered a significant drug operation in a local apartment, seizing a large stash of marijuana products, thousands of dollars in cash, and several firearms.

The investigation, prompted by community concerns, underscores the impact of small crimes on neighborhood safety, particularly in areas where children live and play.

No additional details have been made available.

VIDEO: Teens face felony charges after shots fired into Gastonia home with children inside

Teens face felony charges after shots fired into Gastonia home with children inside

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