Major fentanyl bust in Gaston County leads to woman’s arrest, 23 felony charges

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Demetria Ronika Blackmond, 34, of Gastonia, has been charged with 23 felony counts related to fentanyl trafficking following an investigation by the Gaston County Police Department.

The investigation revealed a significant operation involving the distribution of over 3,000 illicit pressed pills and more than 250 grams of fentanyl powder throughout Gaston County.

“The Gaston County Police Department warns that pressed fentanyl pills are deadly and deceptive. Even one pill can kill, especially if a person doesn’t know what’s in it,” police said Friday in a news release.

Blackmond is currently held in custody at the Gaston County Jail with a bond set at $925,000.