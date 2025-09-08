Major intersection in Lake Norman to close for 6 months

A major intersection in the Lake Norman area is getting ready to close for the next six months.

The closure at Brawley School Road and West Wilson Avenue is part of a $51 million road-widening project, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to share more information about the closure sometime this week.

