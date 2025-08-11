Meth, marijuana seized after Catawba County case, driver facing trafficking charges

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies have released more details about a chase in Catawba County that led to three patrol cars being damaged.

According to the sheriff’s office, more than two pounds of methamphetamine, along with cash and marijuana, were seized during the investigation.

Deputies said they were alerted about a pickup truck under surveillance for possible drug activity by narcotics officers.

They then chased the vehicle for more than seven miles before the driver allegedly tossed drugs out of the truck during the pursuit.

Those drugs were later recovered; however, three patrol cars were damaged when officers tried to stop the truck near Fairgrove Church Road.

“The working relationship we have across the board and in this region is phenomenal. And as Sheriff Hinceman said, it’s so important that we have that because we can’t do it alone,” said Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown.

The driver of the vehicle, Kenneth Jones, is facing several charges, including trafficking meth and felony fleeing to elude arrest. He is being held locked up at the Catawba County Detention Center.

