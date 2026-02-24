Major mixed-use project in Huntersville awaits rezoning decision

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Planning Board is considering a rezoning request for a large mixed-use project called Knox Crossing, which includes 433 residential units and 72,402 square feet of commercial space, including a 45,000-square-foot grocery store.

The property is a 44-acre site at the northeast corner of Sam Furr and Old Statesville roads. The planning staff has requested design improvements to the plan.

A hearing Tuesday could be a critical inflection point in the fate of the project.

