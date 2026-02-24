Local

Major mixed-use project in Huntersville awaits rezoning decision

By Charlotte Business Journal
Knox Crossing calls for 433 residential units and 72,402 square feet of commercial space in Huntersville. (GETTY IMAGES)
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Planning Board is considering a rezoning request for a large mixed-use project called Knox Crossing, which includes 433 residential units and 72,402 square feet of commercial space, including a 45,000-square-foot grocery store.

The property is a 44-acre site at the northeast corner of Sam Furr and Old Statesville roads. The planning staff has requested design improvements to the plan.

A hearing Tuesday could be a critical inflection point in the fate of the project.

