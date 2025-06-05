Major retailer to launch drone deliveries in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The future of delivery is about to become a reality for households in Charlotte.

Wing and Walmart are teaming up for the world’s largest drone delivery expansion, according to Wing.

By this time next year, drone delivery will be available at Walmart Supercenters in Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando and Tampa.

In total, Wing drone delivery will be at 100 Walmart stores across selected markets.

Walmart already has the largest drone delivery footprint of any U.S. retailer.

“As we look ahead, drone delivery will remain a key part of our commitment to redefining retail. We’re pushing the boundaries of convenience to better serve our customers, making shopping faster and easier than ever before,” said Greg Cathey, SVP, Walmart U.S. Transformation and Innovation, in a news release.

Wing and Walmart launched their first location in fall 2023.

How will it work

Customers in Charlotte can sign up here to be notified when drone delivery becomes available.

You’ll be able to shop thousands of items, including produce, household essentials, and quick afternoon snacks.

Wing says: During checkout, you’ll confirm the precise delivery location on your property, for example in your front or back yard. Then your items will be packed into a specialized box before a Wing delivery drone takes off at your local Walmart store, retrieves the order and then cruises up to 65 mph to your home. The drone then gently lowers the package to the ground just minutes after takeoff.

