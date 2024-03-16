Major theme-park merger clears hurdle

CHARLOTTE — A merger of two theme-park giants that would bring a corporate headquarters to Charlotte has cleared a key hurdle — but the deal still faces scrutiny by federal regulators.

Shareholders of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. voted this week to approve the company’s planned merger with Cedar Fair, the owner of Carowinds, one of this area’s top tourist attractions.

Cedar Fair and Six Flags announced their intentions to merge in an all-stock deal valued at $2 billion. Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman, who already lives in the Charlotte area, will remain at the helm of the combined company, which will be based here as well.

