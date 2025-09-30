Major Union County road closed due to gas leak

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A major road in Union County is expected to be closed for about 24 hours.

Secrest Shortcut Road from Roanoke Church Road to Fowler Secrest Road is closed in both directions Tuesday near Monroe due to a gas leak, transportation officials.

It is expected to be closed overnight and reopen by noon Wednesday.

No additional details have been made available.

