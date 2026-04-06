Major Uptown tower conversion advances with new city filing

CHARLOTTE — A major uptown redevelopment is moving forward as New York–based Spandrel files new construction plans to convert 400 South Tryon—a 32‑story, 587,000‑square‑foot office tower—into a mix of nearly 600 apartments and a hotel.

The filing outlines up to 599 residential units on the top 25 floors and a hotel across the bottom eight, along with a new plaza and significant façade upgrades.

This marks the latest step in a months‑long series of filings since Spandrel acquired the mostly vacant 1970s tower at a public auction last April for $36 million, far below its $115.3 million tax value.

The building had been foreclosed on after its previous owners defaulted on a $93.5 million loan, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

Once complete, the project will become Charlotte’s largest office‑to‑residential conversion, removing nearly 600,000 square feet of empty office space from an uptown market with a vacancy rate around 24.5%.

It joins other major conversions underway, including the Johnston Building’s transformation into The Beckworth Hotel and Asana Partners’ overhaul of Duke Energy’s former headquarters into the Brooklyn & Church mixed‑use project.

Spandrel is also behind Radius Dilworth, a 626‑unit multifamily development completed in 2025.

VIDEO: Charlotte welcomes latest mixed-use development between Uptown and South End

Charlotte welcomes latest mixed-use development between Uptown and South End

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