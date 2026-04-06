Most Charlotte pet owners aren’t paying for mandatory animal licenses, audit shows

CHARLOTTE — Most pet owners in Charlotte are unknowingly breaking the law, according to a recent audit report on the city’s Animal Care and Control division.

Pet owners in Charlotte and unincorporated parts of Mecklenburg County are required to purchase a license for dogs and cats over 4 months old. However, the Charlotte Observer reported only 13% of dogs and 7% of cats are actually registered.

The city says licensing fees help fund shelter operations and return missing pets to owners. Animal Control says licensing could also help Charlotte achieve a “no kill” status in its shelters by decreasing the number of intakes and getting more pets back to their families.

The Observer said the audit attributed low licensing in part to “spotty outreach.” Simply put, many Charlotte residents are entirely unaware of the requirement.

Owners can register their pets online here or by mail. Pets must have an up-to-date rabies vaccination.

Fees are waived for seniors aged 62 years or older. Otherwise, it’s $10 to license for one year or $25 to license for three years for spayed or neutered pets. Unsterilized pets cost $30 per year.

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